The FA Cup’s magic may mainly derive from the competition, past games and glories, but the trophy itself is pretty special.

Watching Joel Ward and Marc Guéhi hold the famous old cup aloft from the Royal Box after the 1-0 win against Manchester City was something every Palace fan had waited a lifetime to witness.

The red and blue ribbons were already tied to the prize, with the name of Crystal Palace set to be engraved for the first time.

But what else should we know about the trophy itself and just how old is it?

Here’s some facts you might not know about the cup...