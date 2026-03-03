Ticket Prices:
- Adults: £5
- Under-18s: £2
All tickets are subject to a 50p transaction fee per ticket (online and phone sales).
How to Buy
Tickets are available now via Aston Villa’s website and can be purchased:
- Online: tickets.avfc.co.uk
- By phone: 0333 323 1874
Supporters are encouraged to purchase in advance. On matchday, tickets will be available from the Villa Park Ticket Office (open two hours before kick-off), subject to availability.
Please note:
- All tickets are digital; collections are not available.
- Tickets will appear in the Aston Villa app and can be downloaded to Apple or Google Wallets.
- Print-at-home tickets are available upon request.
- Tickets are non-refundable.