A late penalty from Jemiah Umolu earned Palace a hard-fought 1–1 draw against in-form Middlesbrough on Monday evening, a result that lifted the young Eagles to 14th in Premier League 2. Palace sit level on 18 points with Aston Villa and Wolves, with Nottingham Forest just one point behind, but hold a crucial game in hand on many of the sides around them as the play-off race begins to tighten.

Friday’s opponents Fulham arrive in strong form, having thrashed West Ham 5–0 last time out. That emphatic victory extended the young Whites’ unbeaten run to 13 matches and leaves Mullins’ side third in the table on 29 points, just one behind leaders Chelsea.

If you can’t make it to the game against Fulham on Friday, you can watch all the action LIVE on Palace TV+, with coverage starting from 18:45 GMT - click here for more information and to subscribe now!

Tickets for the game are available from just £1 - click HERE for more information and to subscribe now!