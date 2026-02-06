Palace currently sit 16th in Premier League 2 on 17 points, occupying the final play-off position with plenty still to play for. While the margins are tight, the context is encouraging for the young Eagles.

Palace hold a crucial game in hand over Brighton, who sit just outside the top 16, one point behind. There are also games in hand over Everton and Aston Villa, both a point ahead on 18, meaning Palace’s fate remains firmly in their own hands as the push for a play-off place intensifies. A top-16 finish would secure qualification for the Premier League 2 play-offs, where the overall champions are crowned.

Middlesbrough travel to south London sitting 18th in the table on 14 points, level with Nottingham Forest and Leeds, and just three points behind Palace. After a slow start to the campaign, Boro have hit form in recent weeks and arrive unbeaten in their last five league matches, underlining the challenge facing Palace on Monday night.

