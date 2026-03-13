Darren Powell’s side progressed to the last eight after topping Group B on nine points, sealing qualification with a 2–0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach to edge out the German side on goal difference and advance alongside Valencia CF.

Real Sociedad B arrive in strong form, however, having topped Group C with 10 points from three wins and one draw.

