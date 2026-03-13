Tickets are now available for Crystal Palace Under-21s’ highly anticipated Premier League International Cup quarter-final against Spanish side Real Sociedad on Wednesday (18th March, 19:00 GMT).
Darren Powell’s side progressed to the last eight after topping Group B on nine points, sealing qualification with a 2–0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach to edge out the German side on goal difference and advance alongside Valencia CF.
Real Sociedad B arrive in strong form, however, having topped Group C with 10 points from three wins and one draw.
How to follow
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Wednesday (18th March), with coverage beginning at 18:45 GMT ahead of a 19:00 GMT kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Tickets for the game are available from just £1
Match Details
Crystal Palace Under-21s v Real Sociedad Under-21s
- Wednesday, 18th March
- 19:00 GMT
- VBS Community Stadium
- Premier League International Cup
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
- Buy tickets HERE
TICKET PRICES:
- Adults: £5
- Seniors (Over-65s): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.