The young Eagles booked their place in the last eight with a dramatic 3–1 penalty shootout win over Liverpool on Sunday, as Harry Lee’s three saves proved decisive after 120 hard-fought minutes at the Liverpool Academy.

The PL2 format, introduced ahead of the 2023/24 season, sees all 29 Category One academies compete in a single league phase before the top 16 progress to a knockout play-off system to decide the champions.

United finished second in the league phase before booking their place in the quarter-finals with a 3–2 win over Sunderland. Adam Lawrence’s side also arrive with strong pedigree in the competition, having lifted the title three times (2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16).

The sides met earlier this season, when Palace’s unbeaten league run was ended in a 4–1 defeat at Salford’s Peninsula Stadium.

If the tie is level after 90 minutes, extra-time and penalties will decide the winner. The victors will face either Aston Villa or Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Having already lifted silverware at Under-18 level this season, Palace will be aiming to continue their strong Academy campaign – and you can be there to support Darren Powell’s side, with tickets available from just £1. Click HERE to secure your seat.