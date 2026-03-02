Despite a narrow setback last time out against West Ham, there have been clear signs of progress from Darren Powell’s side in recent weeks.

A standout league victory ended Fulham’s long unbeaten run, while a confident 2-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach secured progression to the Premier League International Cup quarter-finals.

The young Eagles sit 13th in PL2 Division One with 21 points from 14 matches, holding a three-point cushion over the final play-off spot – and crucially, with a game in hand on several sides around them.

With six fixtures remaining, consistency is now key as Palace target a third consecutive play-off qualification.

Sunderland, meanwhile, travel to Sutton full of confidence. Graeme Murty’s side have lost just once in their last seven matches in 2026, including an impressive 2-1 victory over Everton last time out, where they responded to going behind by turning the game around inside 10 minutes.

The Black Cats have also shown their attacking threat in cup competition, hitting six past Nottingham Forest in the Premier League Cup, and they currently sit just outside the play-off places on goal difference.

With 18 points from 14 games, they know a positive result tonight could propel them firmly into the mix.

With both sides chasing play-off security and separated by just a handful of points, everything is still all to play for…

