The Young Eagles have already secured their place in the PL2 play-offs for a third consecutive season, confirming qualification with a game to spare thanks to results elsewhere during the week.

While a top-eight finish is no longer possible, Darren Powell’s side will be looking to finish as high as they can in the table to secure a more favourable seeded position for the knockout stages.

Palace sit 13th on 28 points, level with Leicester City, and head into the fixture looking to respond after a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest – a result that ended a three-match unbeaten run featuring wins over Wolves, Blackburn Rovers and a standout 5-1 victory against Liverpool.

Arsenal arrive at the VBS also confirmed for the play-offs. The Gunners sit 11th on 29 points and still harbour slim hopes of a top-eight finish, but would need a heavy win and a significant swing in goal difference to break into the higher places.

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