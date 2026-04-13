Crystal Palace Under-21s close out their Premier League 2 league phase tonight with a home London derby against Arsenal at Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium (19:00 BST) – and tickets are still available from just £1.
The Young Eagles have already secured their place in the PL2 play-offs for a third consecutive season, confirming qualification with a game to spare thanks to results elsewhere during the week.
While a top-eight finish is no longer possible, Darren Powell’s side will be looking to finish as high as they can in the table to secure a more favourable seeded position for the knockout stages.
Palace sit 13th on 28 points, level with Leicester City, and head into the fixture looking to respond after a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest – a result that ended a three-match unbeaten run featuring wins over Wolves, Blackburn Rovers and a standout 5-1 victory against Liverpool.
Arsenal arrive at the VBS also confirmed for the play-offs. The Gunners sit 11th on 29 points and still harbour slim hopes of a top-eight finish, but would need a heavy win and a significant swing in goal difference to break into the higher places.
If you can’t make it to the game against Arsenal TONIGHT, you can watch all the action LIVE on Palace TV+, with coverage starting from 18:45 BST - click here for more information and to subscribe now!
Tickets for the game are available from just £1 - click HERE for more information and to subscribe now!
HOW TO FOLLOW
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ TONIGHT (13th April), with coverage beginning at 18:45 BST ahead of a 19:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
MATCH DETAILS & TICKETS
Crystal Palace U21s vs Arsenal U21s
- TONIGHT (Monday, 13th April)
- 19:00 BST
- Premier League 2
- VBS Community Stadium
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
TICKET PRICES:
- Adults: £5
- Seniors (Over-65s): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.