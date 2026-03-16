Palace’s European journey continues at Under-21 level this season as Darren Powell’s side host Real Sociedad B in a hugely exciting knockout clash under the lights at the VBS.

The young Eagles booked their place in the last eight after finishing top of Group B with nine points, edging out Borussia Mönchengladbach on goal difference after a decisive 2–0 victory over the German side in their final group game.

Palace’s campaign included an impressive 3–1 victory over Juventus, where Adler Nascimento, Seb Williams and Benji Casey all found the net, as well as a thrilling 3–2 win against FC Nordsjælland.

Knowing only a victory by two goals would secure qualification in their final group fixture, Powell’s side rose to the challenge against Mönchengladbach.

Dylan Reid opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Casey doubled the lead, while a disciplined defensive display – including key interventions from Jackson Izquierdo and Tyler Whyte – ensured Palace sealed their place in the quarter-finals.