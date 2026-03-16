Tickets on sale for Wednesday’s International Cup quarter-final with Real Sociedad (19:00 GMT)
Tickets are now available for Crystal Palace Under-21s’ Premier League International Cup quarter-final against Spanish side Real Sociedad on Wednesday, 18th March (19:00 GMT) at Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium.
Palace’s European journey continues at Under-21 level this season as Darren Powell’s side host Real Sociedad B in a hugely exciting knockout clash under the lights at the VBS.
The young Eagles booked their place in the last eight after finishing top of Group B with nine points, edging out Borussia Mönchengladbach on goal difference after a decisive 2–0 victory over the German side in their final group game.
Palace’s campaign included an impressive 3–1 victory over Juventus, where Adler Nascimento, Seb Williams and Benji Casey all found the net, as well as a thrilling 3–2 win against FC Nordsjælland.
Knowing only a victory by two goals would secure qualification in their final group fixture, Powell’s side rose to the challenge against Mönchengladbach.
Dylan Reid opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Casey doubled the lead, while a disciplined defensive display – including key interventions from Jackson Izquierdo and Tyler Whyte – ensured Palace sealed their place in the quarter-finals.
Next up are Sociedad, who topped Group C with 10 points from four matches, finishing ahead of European giants such as Benfica, PSG and Chelsea.
Unlike most academy sides in the competition, Sociedad operate a B team – a reserve side that competes in the Spanish professional league system. Currently playing in La Liga 2, they sit 12th in the table and arrive in strong form having won four of their last five matches.
Sociedad are competing in the International Cup for just the second time, having first entered the competition during the 2024/25 season.
The two teams met during that campaign in September 2024, when Palace drew with the Spanish side, with Adler Nascimento scoring his first goal of the season for the young Eagles.
With a place in the International Cup semi-finals on the line, supporters can get behind Powell’s side at the VBS for what promises to be an exciting night under the lights.
Tickets are available from just £1. Find out more about how to follow the match and ticket information, below!
HOW TO FOLLOW
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Wednesday (18th March), with coverage beginning at 18:45 GMT ahead of a 19:00 GMT kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. There will be highlights and extended reaction on Palace TV+.
Tickets for the game are available from just £1 - click HERE for more information.
MATCH DETAILS
Crystal Palace Under-21s v Real Sociedad Under-21s
- Wednesday, 18th March
- 19:00 GMT
- VBS Community Stadium
- Premier League International Cup
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
- Buy tickets HERE
TICKET PRICES:
- Adults: £5
- Seniors (Over-65s): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.