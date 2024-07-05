Following our opening match away at Brentford – previously confirmed for 14:00 BST on Sunday, 18th August, live on Sky Sports – two more fixtures have been moved in August and September.

Our trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – previously scheduled for 31st August – will now take place on Sunday, 1st September, with kick-off time to be confirmed.

This is due to the participation of Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League play-offs the preceding Thursday.

Additionally, our third home league game of the season, against Manchester United on Saturday, 21st September, will now kick off at 17:30 BST, having been selected for broadcast in the UK by Sky Sports.

All other Palace matches across August and September – the home games against West Ham United and Leicester City, and the trip to Everton – are unaffected.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when fixture changes occur this season.

All times BST.

Chelsea v Palace

Sunday, 1st September

Kick-off time TBC

Stamford Bridge

Palace v Manchester United