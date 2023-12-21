Palace host Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea live on Sky Sports, with the match moved to Monday, 12th February and kicking off at 20:00 GMT at Selhurst Park.

Then, Roy Hodgson’s men will travel to Goodison Park as they seek revenge for defeat in south London earlier this season.

The Eagles’ trip to Merseyside has also been selected to feature as Monday Night Football, meaning a kick-off date of Monday, 19th February at 20:00 GMT.

It will be the third meeting between the two sides this season, with Palace also set to face Everton in the FA Cup third round at the beginning of January.

Ticketing details will be revealed for both fixtures in due course – for all the latest, stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk and on social media.

Palace v Chelsea

Monday, 12th February 2024

20:00 GMT

Selhurst Park

Sky Sports

Everton v Palace