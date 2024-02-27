Palace’s home fixture against Manchester City on Saturday, 6th April – originally due to kick off at Selhurst Park 15:00 BST – has been brought forwards to 12:30 BST. The game will now be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports.

The following week, the Eagles’ trip to Liverpool has been moved to 14:00 BST on Sunday, 14th April. The match will be broadcast live from Anfield on Sky Sports.

Ticketing details will be revealed for both fixtures in due course – for all the latest, stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk and on social media.

Palace’s away game against Bournemouth on Tuesday, 2nd April (19:45 BST) is unaffected.

Live selections for the remaining fixture rounds in April will be announced in due course.

Supporters should also note that Crystal Palace's fixture at home to Newcastle United on Saturday, 16th March is subject to rearrangement should the Magpies defeat Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth-round tonight.

