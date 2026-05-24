Evans and Travers – Head of Player Care and First Team Player Liaison Officer respectively – have been instrumental behind the scenes of Palace’s longest-ever season in terms of competitive fixtures.
As well as facilitating Palace’s seamless travel around the country and, for the first time in club history, Europe – journeys which have seen the team clock up over 15,000 miles there and back – Evans and Travers have fulfilled a vast range of day-to-day responsibilities, ensuring the players could focus on training and matches.
Evans and Travers joined the club in 2020 and 2021 respectively, and their contributions have been paramount to the success of the club ever since.