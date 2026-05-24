Manager Oliver Glasner said: “It’s time to say a big thank you to you. You have worked so hard behind the scenes, always in the background, always solving all our problems, always supporting us, so really a big, big thank you.”

Captain Dean Henderson said: “I just want to say a massive thank you for everything you do and how you put up with us lads constantly, 24-7.

“I know it's not a 12-hour job, it's 24-7, so we’re delighted you're in our corner and helping us every day.”

Former Palace captain Marc Guéhi added: “Congratulations on your award. I'm super proud to have worked with both of you.

“You've worked extremely hard and we as players, we see that day in, day out. Your commitment to the football club and to your work is phenomenal. Enjoy it.”

The Chairman’s Award is decided by Steve Parish and presented to club figures who have served the club exceptionally, or made a notably significant contribution.

Last season’s recipient was Jeffrey Schlupp, while previous figures to win included Joel Ward, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Danny Young, Julián Speroni, Damien Delaney, Scott Guyett and Mile Jedinak.