Following a strong month, the full-back won the majority of supporters' votes after being one of five players shortlisted for the award by an internal panel.

The No. 3 started November by scoring just his second-ever professional goal – a rapid sprint in the dying seconds against Burnley, matched by a composed finish, to secure a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

The goal was Mitchell's first in some 902 days, and added to a quietly impressive opening to his 2023/24 campaign in which he has so far started every game.

The left-back also made valuable defensive contributions, including a match-high five successful tackles and four clearances in November's games against Everton and Luton respectively.

Upon receiving the award, Mitchell expressed his gratitude to the voting supporters before saying: "[We want to get] as many wins as we can and moving up the table.

"The celebration [for my goal against Burnley]... I bottled it, that's what happened! We don't have to say much about it - I bottled it!"

Mitchell accrued 29.1% of the supporters' votes, ahead of second-placed Marc Guéhi (21.3%) and third-placed Michael Olise (18.6%). You can see the full results of the November poll below.