Thursday night's 2-1 aggregate win over AEK Larnaca, sealed after extra-time, saw Palace book their place in the last eight of the competition, where they will face Fiorentina.

The Serie A side, two-time finalists, managed to get past Raków 4-2 on aggregate in their Round of 16 tie with a pair of 2-1 legs, securing their own progression and setting up a meeting with Palace next month.

The first leg will be played at Selhurst Park on Thursday, 9th April (20:00 BST kick-off). The second leg in Italy will take place a week later on Thursday, 16th April (20:00 BST kick-off).

Stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing details for the quarter-final tie.

The road to Leipzig

Should we defeat Fiorentina and advance to the semi-finals, our opponents will be either Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk or the Netherlands' AZ Alkmaar.

The first leg would be away on Thursday, 30th April (20:00 BST kick-off), and the second leg would be at Selhurst Park on Thursday, 7th May (20:00 BST kick-off).

The final is locked in for 20:00 BST on Wednesday, 27th May at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.