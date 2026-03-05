Our match against Aston Villa, originally scheduled for Saturday 7th March, has been postponed. The fixture will now take place on Tuesday 12th May, with a 12:30 GMT kick-off at the Crystal Palace Academy.

Meanwhile, our match against Chelsea, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, 10th March (12:00 GMT) at the Cobham Training Centre, has also been postponed. A rearranged date will be communicated to supporters in due course.

Palace currently sit third in the Under-18 Premier League South on 31 points, having played 17 of the 19 maximum games so far. The young Eagles are six points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, although we boast two games in hand.

We will continue to provide updates should there be any further changes to the Academy fixture schedule.