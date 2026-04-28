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April was a month bookended by games in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, with the Eagles first hosting Ipswich Town on the 5th April.

Kirsty Howat's dipping strike on the 16th minute proved to be the difference against a resilient Town team, as Jo Potter's side secured a narrow 1-0 win at home.

The international break meant there were 25 days until Palace resumed their league campaign, as they travelled to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on the 26th.

It was there where Palace extended their win streak to three, after first-half goals from Annabel Blanchard and Ashleigh Weerden led Palace to a 2-1 win in the North East.

These consecutive April wins mean that Palace just need a win against Portsmouth on Saturday to guarantee promotion to the WSL.

There were many standout performances throughout the team, let's see who was nominated for the TEN Player of the Month award for April...