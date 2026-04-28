In April, Crystal Palace Women played twice, won twice, and moved one step closer to promotion. It's going to be tough, but it's now time to vote for your TEN Player of the Month!
Vote for your TEN Player of the Month above!
April was a month bookended by games in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, with the Eagles first hosting Ipswich Town on the 5th April.
Kirsty Howat's dipping strike on the 16th minute proved to be the difference against a resilient Town team, as Jo Potter's side secured a narrow 1-0 win at home.
The international break meant there were 25 days until Palace resumed their league campaign, as they travelled to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on the 26th.
It was there where Palace extended their win streak to three, after first-half goals from Annabel Blanchard and Ashleigh Weerden led Palace to a 2-1 win in the North East.
These consecutive April wins mean that Palace just need a win against Portsmouth on Saturday to guarantee promotion to the WSL.
There were many standout performances throughout the team, let's see who was nominated for the TEN Player of the Month award for April...
The Nominees
1 - Annabel Blanchard: Palace's latest centurion reached her 100th game against Sunderland and bagged the opener on Wearside.
After a strong showing against Ipswich, the midfielder really shone in the game against the Black Cats.
Aside from her goal, she created two big chances and also made three defensive contributions - showing her versatility at both ends of the pitch.
2 - Ashleigh Weerden: The league's leading assist-maker had another very positive month on the left-wing.
She tied Kosovare Asllani's assist record against Ipswich, after her one-two with Howat lead to the Scotland international finding the net in some style.
Weerden then bagged her fifth goal of the campaign away at Sunderland, after she finished well from Abbie Larkin's cross from the right-side.
3 - Kirsty Howat: Howat scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win over Ipswich in early April.
After a quick exchange with Weerden, she let fly from around 18 yards out and hit the back of the net.
As ever, she was full of running in both games against Ipswich and Sunderland - and has proved to be a vital part of Jo Potter's attack this season.
4 - Allyson Swaby: It was a very positive month for Palace's Jamaica international, who won every game she played for club and country in April.
She played a big part in the clean sheet against Ipswich, marshalling striker Princess Ademiluyi expertly.
Swaby was also excellent against Sunderland, making four tackles, six clearances, and eight recoveries at the Stadium of Light.
5 - Abbie Larkin: Palace's Ireland star was also brilliant throughout April.
She was desperately unlucky not to score against Town after her thunderous effort smashed against the bar.
Larkin did grab an assist againt the Black Cats though, after Weerden met her vicious cross at the back post.
Tickets are on sale for Palace Women's final home game - a huge, potentially title-winning clash against Portsmouth on Saturday, 2nd May.
You can get your tickets by clicking the button below!