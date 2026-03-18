Palace face AEK Larnaca away in our UEFA Conference League Round of 16 second leg on Thursday evening (19th March, 17:45 GMT / 19:45 EET local time) – the score 0-0 following last week's Selhurst Park encounter – and Palace TV+ is offering live audio commentary to users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.

In addition, across the next week, supporters can watch three Academy matches LIVE on Palace TV+, with crucial fixtures in the U18 Premier League South, Premier League 2 and Premier League International Cup.

From a European knockout clash under the lights, to a fierce rivalry with Brighton and a key title-race encounter, there’s plenty at stake across a packed schedule for the young Eagles...