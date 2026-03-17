Under-21s: Palace V Real Sociedad B
On Wednesday evening (19:00 GMT), attention turns to European competition as Palace U21s host Real Sociedad B in the Premier League International Cup quarter-finals.
Darren Powell’s side booked their place in the last eight after topping Group B with nine points, sealing qualification with a decisive 2–0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Standing in their way are Spanish side Real Sociedad B, who arrive with the best record in this season’s competition after collecting 10 points from four matches.
Unlike many Academy teams in the tournament, Sociedad operate a reserve side competing in Spain’s professional league system. Their B team currently play in La Liga 2, sitting mid-table and arriving in South London in strong form after winning four of their last five matches.
The sides previously met in the competition during the 2024/25 season, when Palace earned a draw with Adler Nascimento on the scoresheet.
With a place in the International Cup semi-finals on the line, supporters can watch what promises to be an exciting night under the lights at Sutton.