Under-18s: Fulham v Palace

Palace U18s begin the week on Tuesday evening (17th March, 18:00 GMT) as they travel to Motspur Park looking to extend their impressive four-match winning run.

Javier Alonso’s side have won four consecutive matches across league and cup competitions, a run that has seen them reach the Premier League Cup final and the FA Youth Cup semi-finals.

At the same time, the young Eagles remain firmly in the U18 Premier League South title race. Chelsea currently sit second on 36 points while leaders Tottenham have 43, but Palace have two games in hand, making fixtures like Tuesday’s trip to Fulham crucial.

The young Cottagers will provide a stern test. Despite a mixed campaign overall, Fulham arrive unbeaten in their last three matches, including a remarkable comeback victory at Chelsea – the only team to defeat the league leaders at Cobham this season.

With momentum building for Alonso’s side and the title race heating up, supporters can tune in to see whether the young Eagles can take another important step forward!