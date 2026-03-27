Adam Wharton's sensational second assist in Palace's 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur has been nominated for the Premier League's Adobe Express Creative Moment of the Month award.
As the first-half ticked into the seventh minute of stoppage time, with Wharton having already assisted Jørgen Strand Larsen moments earlier to complete the Eagles' turnaround, a moment of sheer genius.
The England international collected Jaydee Canvot's low ball into feet, spun on a dime and – in a moment of instinctive genius – lofted the most delightful of passes over the Spurs defence for Ismaïla Sarr to race onto and prod home beyond the goalkeeper.
The assist was imaginative, audacious and delightful – and teed up a 3-1 lead which secured Palace back-to-back away wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time.
Wharton’s brace of assists saw him become the first Palace player to assist twice in the first-half of a Premier League game since Michael Olise against Sheffield United in January 2024 – and, away from home, since Olise at Bournemouth in December 2022.
It was literally just touch and pass!—Adam Wharton
“It was literally just touch and pass," Wharton later said about the assist. "I didn't really… I don't know!
"When you're playing, yeah, you're thinking about what to do, but you just do it. You don't really have time to think too much.
"I always say if there's a forward pass, then I'll try and make it, because this is what helps the team score goals, create chances and get in good positions.
“I don't really overthink it. If I take a touch and someone's running in behind, I'll try and play them in so we can score goals.”
Wharton is up against creative moments from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes; Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White; Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori; and Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter.
You can get your votes in for Wharton by clicking HERE! Voting closes at 12:00 BST on Monday, 30th March.
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