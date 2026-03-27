As the first-half ticked into the seventh minute of stoppage time, with Wharton having already assisted Jørgen Strand Larsen moments earlier to complete the Eagles' turnaround, a moment of sheer genius.

The England international collected Jaydee Canvot's low ball into feet, spun on a dime and – in a moment of instinctive genius – lofted the most delightful of passes over the Spurs defence for Ismaïla Sarr to race onto and prod home beyond the goalkeeper.

The assist was imaginative, audacious and delightful – and teed up a 3-1 lead which secured Palace back-to-back away wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time.

Wharton’s brace of assists saw him become the first Palace player to assist twice in the first-half of a Premier League game since Michael Olise against Sheffield United in January 2024 – and, away from home, since Olise at Bournemouth in December 2022.