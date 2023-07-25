The 30-year-old winger was raised on Rothesay Road, just yards away from Selhurst Park, and has gone on to become a Crystal Palace legend and is widely regarded as the best player to ever pull on the red and blue shirt.

Zaha joined Palace’s Academy at the age of eight, made his debut for the first-team aged 17 and went on to make 458 senior appearances in red and blue. He stands third on the club’s all-time appearance list.

In the 13 years since his senior Palace debut, Zaha scored 90 goals, including 68 in the Premier League; was voted the club’s Player of the Season in three consecutive years; and became one of world football’s most consistently exciting forwards.

It was also Zaha who won the penalty in extra-time of the 2013 Championship Play-off Final, allowing Kevin Phillips to convert from the spot and trigger a new era in Palace history in the Premier League – where the Eagles have remained ever since.

Zaha’s legendary contribution to the club’s success was recently immortalised in the unveiling of a mural next to Selhurst Park, in front of his family and closest friends.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Wilfried Zaha leaves the club having been our best and most influential player. As much as we would have loved him to stay, after long discussions it became clear he wanted a different challenge, to experience something new and somewhere different before the end of his career, and I think that’s something we can all understand.

“I would like to personally thank Wilfried for everything he has done for this football club. He leaves as our most capped Academy graduate, our talisman, our greatest player, and he leaves lifelong friends behind. He remains a true inspiration for all our young players in the Academy and at the early stages of their Palace career - all of whom dream of being the next Zaha.

“We would not be the club we are today without Wilfried. We are entering our 11th consecutive season in the top flight, and he has spearheaded the vast majority of those campaigns. A phenomenal player, who gave us incredible moments on the pitch and worked hard in the community helping inspire people off it, he will be treasured in all of our memories.

“Good luck, Wilfried, I like many Palace fans will watch from afar and wish you every success on your new adventure.”

Manager Roy Hodgson said: “I was really sad to hear that Wilf has decided to leave and start a new chapter in his footballing life. I was always hoping that he would commit his future to the club and I would have the benefit of working with him again this season.

"I can only endorse all that the Chairman has said, which encapsulates everything that I and the coaching staff who have worked with Wilfried closely, feel. I would like to thank him personally for everything he did during my time as manager.

"The club is losing an iconic figure and although we regret that it has not been possible to persuade Wilfried to stay longer, we can only wish the very best of luck to him and his family in their new venture.”