Hughes has been in outstanding form for the Eagles in central midfield this season, making 32 appearances – and assisting five goals – in all competitions.

A true fan favourite, the 29-year-old made his 100th appearance for Palace in our win at Brighton & Hove Albion in December. Two weeks later, he wore the captain’s armband for the first time in our victory against Southampton at Selhurst Park.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “In addition to being an important player in our squad, Will exemplifies the hard work, humility – and humour – of our football club.

“He is a leader both on and off the pitch – a characteristic appreciated by both his teammates and supporters alike – and I am delighted to see him extend his time in red and blue.”

After signing the new deal, Hughes said: “I’m extremely happy to sign a new contract.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time here, so I’m delighted to extend it by a couple of years in what's a really good moment as an individual and as a team collectively.”