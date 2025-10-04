Our September Goal of the Month contest saw a number of fine strikes across the club’s Men’s, Women’s and Academy teams nominated for the award, with Mitchell’s strike claiming top spot in your voting.

The goal arrived just as the game at London Stadium was delicately balanced midway through the second half, after Jarrod Bowen’s glancing header had cancelled out Jean-Philippe Mateta’s opener.

Then came Mitchell’s moment. Pouncing on a defensive mix-up from Adam Wharton’s floated cross, the wing-back unleashed a stunning volley with his weaker right foot – emphatically finding the net for what proved to be the winner in the 68th minute.

His decisive strike secured all three points for Palace and lifted Oliver Glasner’s side into the top four, with Mitchell rightly the hero of the hour.

He was duly presented with the Goal of the Month award by recent recipients Mateta and Ismaïla Sarr – find out how that went below!