Tyrick Mitchell

Mitchell was a regular in both of Palace's Under-18 and Under-23 Professional Development League South winning teams in 2017/18 as he spent a second campaign featuring at both levels.

A recruit from Brentford at the end of the 2015/16 season, Mitchell, an attacking left-back with bundles of pace, impressed sufficiently for the Academy side to be handed a chance with the Development team in 2016. He used that experience to his advantage in 17/18 as he helped his two teams to silverware.

In 2018/19, Mitchell was a regular fixture in Richard Shaw's team and joined the first-team on their pre-season tour in summer 2019.

After returning from an injury sustained while on tour, Mitchell made several first-team squads and earned his Premier League debut against Leicester City in July 2020. He went on to secure his first Premier League start by playing the full 90 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He signed a contract extension to summer 2025 in early 2021.