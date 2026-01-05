The Nigerian's outside-of-the-boot finish for Palace against the Finnish champions was his first Selhurst Park goal – and it was one to remember.

Collecting the ball from Justin Devenny on the edge of the area, Uche chopped inside one defender before looking up and – displaying remarkable technique – producing an incredible trivela finish to find the top corner.

That goal was the runaway winner from your LOADED December Goal of the Month voting, picking up 75.6% of your votes.

