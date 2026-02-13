In Ladd's first game for Palace, the game at Bramall Lane was goalless with just four minutes to play when Palace won a free-kick. The Wales international stepped up and duly curled a superb effort into the far corner to win the game.

Debuts don't come much better.

Ladd later said: "I think Ash [Weerden] won the free kick and then she was kind of looking around - 'does anybody want it?' And then she asked me and I was like: 'yeah, I don't mind!'

"I've not taken free kicks in a long time, so I didn't really see myself as the number one person to put forward. But, yeah, I was happy to give it a crack.

"And I think I've scored a few free kicks over the course of my career so fortunately, I can add this one to my collection. And definitely it's the most special."

That goal was the runaway winner from your LOADED January Goal of the Month voting, picking up 51.6% of your votes.

You can see the full results of the poll below!