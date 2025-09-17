Outstanding at the back throughout the first month of 2025/26, Guéhi began the new season by lifting the Community Shield after victory over Liverpool at Wembley.

He also helped the Eagles to two vital clean sheets against Fredrikstad, as a 1-0 aggregate victory for Palace ensured safe progression to the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.

Guéhi then topped off the month in style with a virtuoso performance as the Eagles secured a 3-0 away win at Aston Villa, with the captain curling in a wonderful goal in the 68th minute before celebrating in front of a joyous away end.

That magnificent strike also claimed the Goal of the Month award for the month of August – making it a clean sweep for the skipper!