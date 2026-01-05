Our captain featured in all eight of the Eagles’ fixtures last month, recording two clean sheets, two goals and an assist – all in important circumstances.

Guéhi began the month with a clean sheet – and the match-winning assist for Daniel Muñoz – in a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Four days later, the England international went one better by scoring the winner himself, his thumping 87th minute header clinching a 2-1 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage. That effort was his 10th goal for Palace, and his first-ever headed goal in the Premier League.