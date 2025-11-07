The Palace No. 18 was particularly instrumental in the Eagles' 3-0 win away to Liverpool at the tail end of October, pulling the strings and kickstarting the moves which yielded our first two goals on the night – when we won at Anfield by three clear goals for the very first time.
Kamada's all-round play caught your eye throughout the month, as he also impressed in a win over Dynamo Kyiv – a 2-0 victory on our major European competition debut – and in Premier League fixtures against Everton, Bournemouth and Arsenal.