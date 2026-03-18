The tie was confirmed after the young Reds secured their place in the last four with a 3-2 victory over Sunderland on Wednesday evening at Old Trafford.

Palace reached the semi-finals following a dramatic 3–2 comeback victory over five-time winners and reigning champions Aston Villa under the lights at Villa Park.

Darren Fletcher’s side have progressed with wins over Peterborough United (1-0), Derby County (2-1) and Oxford United (4-1), and arrive in strong form having won 12 consecutive matches in 2026.

United are also the most successful club in Youth Cup history, having lifting the trophy an impressive 11 times.

For Palace, it represents a first semi-final appearance since 1997, when a side featuring Clinton Morrison, Wayne Carlisle and Hayden Mullins reached the final.

Full fixture details – including the confirmed date, kick-off time and broadcast information – will be announced in due course. The semi-final ties must be played by Saturday, 11th April 2026.

Should the tie be level after 90 minutes, extra time – and, if required, a penalty shootout – will determine who progresses to the final.

Should Palace progress, we will face the winners of Manchester City vs Blackburn Rovers away in the final, which must be played before Saturday, 9th May.