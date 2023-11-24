After joining from Watford in March 2022, Marsh has had a huge impact in Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side. He scored 11 goals in 24 appearances last season, helping him on his way to earn his first professional contract.

His performances last season saw him called up for England U18s in the summer - where he scored a brace on debut against Australia in the International Tournament of Lisbon.

Marsh also won the U18s Player of the Season award in 22/23 and he has since carried on his form in the new campaign, netting 14 goals in 11 appearances so far for the U18s.

On extending his contract, Marsh said: “I’m delighted to extend my contract at the club. Everyone involved is helping me push on and get better every single day.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “Zach has worked exceptionally hard on and off the pitch since his arrival from Watford in 2022.

"He has gone from strength to strength, earning his first professional contract last season and now an extension after his fine start to the new campaign. I am sure that he will continue working hard and pressing on for the rest of the season and beyond."