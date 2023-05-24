Marsh, 17, signed for the club back in February 2022 and enjoyed a successful spell in the Under-16s towards the back end of last season.

He made a strong impression to earn a scholarship ahead of the 22/23 campaign and managed to hit the ground running. Though he prefers to play centrally, Marsh is versatile, and can deputise anywhere along the front three.

The youngster made an instant impact during his first five starts for the U18s this season, notching three assists and a goal in his first five starts playing on the wing. His performances saw him sign his first professional contract with the club in October 2022.

He went on to hit 12 goals and 12 assists in 22/23 - finishing joint-top scorer with Junior Dixon - as Rob Quinn’s side finished third in the U18 Premier League South. Marsh also featured on the bench for the Under-21s against Sheffield United in the Premier League Cup.