The window will open for 10 weeks at the end of the current Premier League season, starting 27th July and ending 5th October.

Following consultation with the EFL, a domestic-only window will be added from 5th October, closing 17:00 on 16th October. During this window, Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations). No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period.

The transfer window is subject to the approval of FIFA.

