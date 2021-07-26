With such an anniversary comes a lot of key dates, with some of the most significant moments in Palace history having been relatively unknown until recently.

Below, you can find out what's worth remembering throughout the 21/22 season.

15th March, 1862: first game

Crystal Palace lost to Forest F.C. in Leytonstone in their first recorded match.

This was also the first recorded game between two teams who would go on to form the Football Association.

26th October, 1863: founding the FA

Eleven clubs, including Crystal Palace, agreed to form the Football Association this day. Palace were represented by club secretary Frank Day.

24th November, 1863: Palace back modern football

Crystal Palace's James Turner seconded a motion to communicate with Cambridge University to discuss 'Cambridge Rules' football, the basis for the modern game.

The early FA meetings were a battle between clubs favouring what many now call 'soccer', and clubs favouring 'rugby' rules in deciding a shared code; many 'rugby' clubs supported handling the ball and 'hacking' opponents in possession.