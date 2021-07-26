This season marks 160 years since Crystal Palace's founding in 1861, with the club releasing a special edition third kit to mark the occasion.
With such an anniversary comes a lot of key dates, with some of the most significant moments in Palace history having been relatively unknown until recently.
Below, you can find out what's worth remembering throughout the 21/22 season.
15th March, 1862: first game
Crystal Palace lost to Forest F.C. in Leytonstone in their first recorded match.
This was also the first recorded game between two teams who would go on to form the Football Association.
26th October, 1863: founding the FA
Eleven clubs, including Crystal Palace, agreed to form the Football Association this day. Palace were represented by club secretary Frank Day.
24th November, 1863: Palace back modern football
Crystal Palace's James Turner seconded a motion to communicate with Cambridge University to discuss 'Cambridge Rules' football, the basis for the modern game.
The early FA meetings were a battle between clubs favouring what many now call 'soccer', and clubs favouring 'rugby' rules in deciding a shared code; many 'rugby' clubs supported handling the ball and 'hacking' opponents in possession.
27th February, 1864: first game with association football rules
As founding members of the FA, Crystal Palace were instrumental in forcing through modern-day football association rules against those who favoured the rugby style.
Palace lost 1-2 to Barnes in their first game with 'Cambridge Rules'.
4th March, 1865: first win
It took a while, but Palace's first recorded win (2-1) came against Barnes after five association rules matches.
11th November, 1871: first FA Cup clash
Crystal Palace face Hitchin in the first FA Cup round.
17th February, 1872: FA Cup semi-final
Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final in 1872, drawing 0-0 with Royal Engineers and losing the replay 0-3 on March 9th.