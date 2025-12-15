As important a player for his country as he is for his club, Sarr – who has been in glittering form for Palace this season, with 10 goal involvements in 20 appearances so far in 2025/26 – will be hoping to claim his second AFCON title, having previously won the 2022 edition.

Ahead of the big kick-off this Sunday (21st December), here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations...

What is the background?

First held in 1957, the Africa Cup of Nations – often better known as AFCON for short – is the biggest prize on offer for the 54 member associations of Confederation of African Football (CAF), with other continental equivalents being the Copa America or the European Championships.

The tournament has been held since 1957 with it being scheduled – since 1968 – every two years, switching to odd-numbered years in 2013 to prevent conflicts with the FIFA World Cup. Due to weather conditions on the African continent, it has typically been held in the late Winter or early Spring months.

However, due to FIFA expanding its Club World Cup competition to 32 teams and being played in June and July 2025, this edition of the tournament will be played between Sunday, 21st December 2025 and Sunday, 18th January 2026.

Despite initially being scheduled for summer 2025, this will now be the first time the tournament has run over the Christmas and New Year period.