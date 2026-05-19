Danny Imray – Blackpool / West Bromwich Albion

Few Palace loanees enhanced their reputation more during the second half of the season than Danny Imray.

After an encouraging opening six months with Blackpool in League One – where he scored twice and provided two assists across 16 appearances – the wing-back stepped up to the Championship with West Bromwich Albion in January and never looked back.

Initially signed under Eric Ramsay, Imray became a key figure following James Morrison’s appointment, quickly cementing his place on the right side of Albion’s defence during a tense relegation battle complicated further by a two-point deduction.

Imray started each of the club’s final 11 matches as West Brom pieced together a decisive 10-game unbeaten run to secure survival, with the 22-year-old playing a central role throughout.

His energy and attacking quality from wing-back proved particularly important during the run-in, contributing a goal and an assist in a crucial 3-0 victory over Watford at The Hawthorns.

Defensively, he also helped Albion record five consecutive clean sheets during one of the strongest periods of their campaign. In total, Imray made 16 Championship appearances, collected three Player of the Match awards and quickly became a favourite among the Baggies faithful.