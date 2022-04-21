The Robert Eaton Memorial Fund (REMF) honours Robert Eaton, a Brighton fan who died in the 9/11 attacks in New York. When news of his death reached home, fellow supporters formed a charity in his name to raise funds for children and youth sports clubs to purchase sports kits and equipment.

They suggested hosting a charity football match, and Palace fans accepted the invite to be opponents in the first fixture at the Withdean stadium in November 2001.

Since then, the match has taken on a life of its own, and is now a part of the two clubs’ football calendar. The keenly-contested match has been played at Withdean, Southwick, Lewes, Worthing and at the American Express Community Stadium.

Over the last 20 years the charity has raised almost £300,000 through the football match, quiz nights, golf days and more, which it has donated to children’s sports projects at home and abroad, including the USA, Kenya, Zambia, Cambodia and Australia.

Both teams take the game seriously, however the rules allow a few ‘ringers’ to take part. Peter Taylor, Doc Brown, Andrew Johnson and Shaun Derry are among the Palace alumni who have offered their time and services in order to boost the REMF match.

In 2022, for the first time, the annual challenge match will be held over two legs. The first leg will be at Croydon Sports Arena, home to Croydon F.C, on Friday, 29th April, kicking-off 19:45 BST.

This year has also seen the Palace representatives train at the club’s Academy facilities in preparation.

Ticket details

Entrance is £5 for adults, and £2 for Under 16s (under-16s can enter for free if accompanied by an adult).

Tickets are bought on the gate.

There will a bar, raffle and a keenly-fought first leg to enjoy.

The second leg, especially for Sussex-based Palace fans, will take place a month later on Friday, 27th May at Sussex FA's headquarters, Culver Road, Lancing. Entrance details are the same as at Croydon F.C, and everyone is welcome.

We encourage supporters to head down and back a fantastic cause if they’re able to.