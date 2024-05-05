A small quantity of these additional seats have now been made available for purchase for supporters, priced at £15 for Adults (18+) and £7.50 for Juniors, and these can be booked here now.

We are once again delighted to welcome our most loyal supporters back to the iconic south London venue for a celebration of the achievements of our players, men and women, at Academy and senior level.

Read on for everything you need to know about the evening.

Do I need to do anything beforehand?

Please ensure you have either downloaded your tickets from the email you have been sent to your phone, or printed them off, ready to present on the door for scanning and entry.

You will be unable to book tickets on the door – so please make sure you purchase them in advance.

When should I arrive?

Doors will open at 18:30 BST on Tuesday.

A paid bar in the Fairfield foyer will also open from 18:30, allowing supporters to enjoy a pre-ceremony drink.

Guests are urged to arrive early, to allow time to purchase a drink and ensure smooth entry into the Ashcroft Theatre.

The ceremony is due to start at 19:30, and conclude at approximately 21:30 BST. There will be a short mid-show interval.

Who will I see on stage?

Special guests presenting will include club legend Clinton Morrison; big-punching south Londoner, and undefeated boxer, Richard Riakporhe; comedian Chloe Petts – and more!

Hosted by Chris Grierson and Kelly Somers, the evening will also feature in-depth interviews with Chairman Steve Parish; manager Oliver Glasner; Women’s head coach Laura Kaminski; and winners on the night.

Which awards are being presented?

Awards on the night will include Men’s Player of the Season; cinch Women’s Player of the Season; and Goal of the Season, which are informed by a supporters' vote.

The club’s Under-21s; Under-18s; Men’s Players’ Player; and Women’s Players’ Player of the Season will also be revealed, as will our Moment of the Season; PFA Community Award recipients; and the winner of the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution.