Football never stands still, but I am sure everyone connected with this club will take a moment to look back on this year and the incredible 2025 we have enjoyed.
Winning the FA Cup – and a first major trophy in 164 years – was of course the highlight and still feels fresh in the memory. As I said that day, I think we deserved it for many reasons, but particularly for how incredible you have been as fans. The whole of South London came together in that moment, but for those of you that have followed the team through all the most difficult periods, it was extra special.
Having had countless attempts to win, and having been to three finals, that day the team did indeed shake Wembley. I think you can all be proud of what you are as a fanbase and how you helped keep this club alive in the darkest of days. Like so many of you, I have dreamt about winning the FA Cup, and tasted the disappointments of two previous finals, which made it even sweeter when Joel did finally go up and lift the cup.