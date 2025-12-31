To follow that victory up with beating the league champions, and winning the Community Shield was a testament to the fantastic staff and squad – two amazing days that would not have been possible without their dedication, their talent and belief. This is a special group, one that will live forever in the history of football. They have etched their names into folklore and will be celebrated for years to come.

Around the club, our Women’s team have ended the year with a really strong run of form in the WSL2, as well as an impressive run to the League Cup quarter-finals. Credit to Jo Potter, her players and her staff for all their hard work, which has got us into a good position for when they return after the winter break. I look forward to watching their progress continue.

Our renowned Academy has continued to go from strength to strength over the last year. Not only are we seeing great success for Javier Alonso and the Under-18s and Darren Powell and the Under-21s on the pitch, but we have also seen how some of those players have stepped up to the first-team in recent weeks, building on our rich history of promoting young talent. Congratulations to George King, Dean Benamar and Joél Drakes-Thomas for making their senior debuts against KuPS recently. Well done as well to Joél for then becoming our youngest Premier League player ever when he came on against Leeds.

I also must mention Mike Summers and Palace for Life Foundation who continue with their amazing work, supported by the Premier League, shareholders and fans. They are positively changing the lives of so many young people in South London, we look forward to more great things and an even greater level of support in 2026.

In many ways it will be sad to say goodbye to 2025 – a year when, together, we achieved so much – but the club has more to look forward to in 2026, including the chance to write more history. Once again thank you for your support, and I wish you all a happy and healthy New Year.

Up the Palace.