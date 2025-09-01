A fully-fledged Super Eagles international with Nigeria, the 22-year-old has joined Crystal Palace on loan from Getafe – and brings with him an exciting blend of speed, skill and versatility to aide our pursuit of glory in four competitions this season.

Before he takes to the pitch for Palace for the first time, here’s everything you need to know about Christantus Uche...

A meteoric rise

Born in Owerri, in the southeastern part of Nigeria, Uche was remarkably playing amateur football in his hometown as recently as three years ago – so to become a Premier League footballer is sure to make his family and friends prouid.

“Life in Nigeria was so tough,” Uche told DAZN Sport last year, whilst with Getafe. “If I look at myself now… I look back to then, and there have been a lot of changes. Every day, I thank God for this life.

“Everybody [in Nigeria] loved football, everybody wants to play, especially when they see this boy has made this career, this dream, far from them… they will be motivated, they all want to play football.”