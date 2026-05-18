Tayo Adaramola – Republic of Ireland

Tayo Adaramola made his senior international debut for the Republic of Ireland in their 5–0 friendly victory over Grenada at the Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia on Saturday (16th May).

The 22-year-old defender was included in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad for their warm-weather training camp in Spain, with the head coach using the fixture to integrate emerging talent into the senior set-up.

Ireland started brightly and controlled the game through an aggressive press, with Adaramola involved in the early stages as the team applied sustained pressure in the final third. Grenada were kept under constant pressure throughout, with Ireland’s intensity in and out of possession dictating the tempo of the match.

Adaramola was withdrawn at half-time as part of a series of changes, with Ireland going on to secure a comfortable victory to round off their training camp.

The debut marks another step in the defender's development after joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan in January, where he made 15 starts in 16 appearances following a spell with Leyton Orient earlier in the campaign.