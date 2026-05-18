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Academy International Round-Up: Adaramola makes senior Ireland debut, Rak-Sakyi earns first Ghana call-up
Three Crystal Palace Academy players are involved in international duty during the May window, with call-ups spanning youth level through to senior international recognition.
Tayo Adaramola – Republic of Ireland
Tayo Adaramola made his senior international debut for the Republic of Ireland in their 5–0 friendly victory over Grenada at the Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia on Saturday (16th May).
The 22-year-old defender was included in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad for their warm-weather training camp in Spain, with the head coach using the fixture to integrate emerging talent into the senior set-up.
Ireland started brightly and controlled the game through an aggressive press, with Adaramola involved in the early stages as the team applied sustained pressure in the final third. Grenada were kept under constant pressure throughout, with Ireland’s intensity in and out of possession dictating the tempo of the match.
Adaramola was withdrawn at half-time as part of a series of changes, with Ireland going on to secure a comfortable victory to round off their training camp.
The debut marks another step in the defender's development after joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan in January, where he made 15 starts in 16 appearances following a spell with Leyton Orient earlier in the campaign.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Ghana
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has received his first senior international call-up after being named in Ghana’s squad for their upcoming friendly against Mexico on Saturday (23rd May, 3:00 BST).
The winger’s inclusion follows a productive loan spell at Stoke City, where he has impressed since joining in the January transfer window, making 15 appearances and scoring twice against Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday.
He is among several new faces in a 23-man squad selected by head coach Carlos Queiroz, as Ghana step up preparations for this summer’s FIFA World Cup and wider squad planning.
The friendly against Mexico forms part of that assessment process ahead of Queiroz naming his final World Cup squad on 1st June. Ghana are set to face England, Croatia and Panama in Group L.
That group is expected to include established internationals such as Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey and Iñaki Williams, who will return following their respective club seasons.
For Rak-Sakyi, the call-up marks a significant step in his international progression, having previously represented England at youth level before switching allegiance to Ghana.
Charlie Walker-Smith – Wales Under-19s
Under-18s centre-back Charlie Walker-Smith has been called up to the Wales Under-19s training camp at Colliers Park, held from Monday (18th May) to Wednesday (20th May), as preparations continue for this summer’s UEFA U19 European Championship in north Wales.
The camp forms part of an extended development cycle for the age group, with Walker-Smith continuing his involvement across multiple international windows over the past year, including preparatory tournaments and training camps in Marbella and Spain.
He is working under head coach Chris Gunter, who recently took charge of the age group, as Wales build towards hosting the U19 EURO Finals for the first time.
Keep track of how our Academy players get on this international window below!
All times are UK.
Republic of Ireland – Tayo Adaramola
- Saturday, 16th May: Grenada 0-5 Republic of Ireland (Tayo Adaramola played the first half and helped the team earn a clean sheet).
Ghana - Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
- Saturday, 23rd May (3:00 BST): Mexico v Ghana
Wales Under-19s – Charlie Walker-Smith
- Monday, 18th May to Wednesday, 20th May: Wales U19s training camp at Colliers Park