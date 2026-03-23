Lucca Benetton and Joel Drakes-Thomas have been named in the England Under-17s squad for UEFA U17 EURO qualifying fixtures at St George’s Park, running from Sunday, 22nd to Tuesday, 31st March.

England will face the Faroe Islands on Wednesday, 25th March (14:00 GMT), Israel on Saturday, 28th March (14:00 GMT), and Estonia on Tuesday, 31st March (14:00 BST), although progression to this summer’s finals in Estonia is no longer possible following results in the opening qualifying round last November.

Benetton’s inclusion represents a significant step up, capping a rapid rise through the England pathway.

The 15-year-old first earned international recognition midway through his U15 season, debuting in a 2–1 win over Japan, and has since featured at U16 level against Italy and Portugal, as well as attending England’s ‘Keeping Camp’ for top 17–19-year-old goalkeepers. Most recently, he was involved in fixtures against France and Denmark in Türkiye.

Now established as Palace Under-18s’ first-choice since the turn of the year, his recent performances have been rewarded with a call-up to the U17 age group.