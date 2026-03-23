From Lucca Benetton stepping up to England U17s to Dean Benamar returning to international action following injury, several other Academy players are also continuing their development on the international stage...
Six Crystal Palace Academy players have been called up to represent their respective nations during the March international window, with selections ranging from youth level through to senior international football.
Lucca Benetton and Joel Drakes-Thomas have been named in the England Under-17s squad for UEFA U17 EURO qualifying fixtures at St George’s Park, running from Sunday, 22nd to Tuesday, 31st March.
England will face the Faroe Islands on Wednesday, 25th March (14:00 GMT), Israel on Saturday, 28th March (14:00 GMT), and Estonia on Tuesday, 31st March (14:00 BST), although progression to this summer’s finals in Estonia is no longer possible following results in the opening qualifying round last November.
Benetton’s inclusion represents a significant step up, capping a rapid rise through the England pathway.
The 15-year-old first earned international recognition midway through his U15 season, debuting in a 2–1 win over Japan, and has since featured at U16 level against Italy and Portugal, as well as attending England’s ‘Keeping Camp’ for top 17–19-year-old goalkeepers. Most recently, he was involved in fixtures against France and Denmark in Türkiye.
Now established as Palace Under-18s’ first-choice since the turn of the year, his recent performances have been rewarded with a call-up to the U17 age group.
Drakes-Thomas, meanwhile, impressed internationally in February 2025 during the UEFA U16 Development Tournament, registering two assists in three matches.
He later featured at England’s Dubai camp, including setting up Mathis Eboue’s hat-trick in a 5–2 win over the USA, and appearing in draws with Côte d’Ivoire and Australia as England finished runners-up and unbeaten.
At club level, the 16-year-old has featured across both U18 and U21 sides this season, playing a key role in Palace’s runs to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals and U18 Premier League Cup Final.
Dean Benamar and Benji Casey have been selected for England Under-18s for the opening round of qualification for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship, taking place in Croatia between Sunday, 22nd March and Wednesday, 1st April.
The fixtures mark the beginning of the 2027 UEFA U19 EURO qualification process, with this age group set to continue their progression into the MU19s during the 2026/27 season.
The young Lions are scheduled to face Bulgaria on Wednesday, 25th March (11:00 GMT), Spain on Saturday, 28th March (13:00 GMT), and hosts Croatia on Tuesday, 31st March (13:45 BST).
Benamar returns to international action after a spell out through injury, having previously made a strong impression at Under-17 level.
He first earned recognition in February 2025, scoring directly from a corner on his first start for England, and went on to feature in every group-stage match at the UEFA U17 European Championships later that summer.
Casey, meanwhile, continues his progression at international level following his first call-up during the October international window.
The striker made an immediate impact on his England debut against France, providing an assist after being introduced at half-time and showcasing his ability to influence games at this level.
Palace ‘keeper Owen Goodman has been named in the Canada Men’s National Team squad for the upcoming March international window.
The 22-year-old, currently on loan at Barnsley FC, receives his latest senior call-up after first linking up with the national side during the November fixtures against Ecuador and Venezuela.
Goodman continues to gain valuable senior experience in League One this season, with Barnsley.
Canada’s March schedule sees them take on Iceland on Saturday, 28th March (17:00 GMT), before facing Tunisia on Tuesday, 31st March (00:30 BST), with both fixtures held at BMO Field in Toronto.
The matches form part of a wider international series, with fellow opponents Iceland and Tunisia also set to face Haiti across the same matchdays – creating two full days of international football in Toronto.
For Canada, the window represents an important step in their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with opportunities to play on home soil becoming increasingly limited as the tournament approaches.
Further fixtures are already confirmed for the summer, with Canada set to host Uzbekistan in Edmonton on 1st June, before welcoming the Republic of Ireland to Montréal on 5th June.
Palace Academy wing-back Rio Cardines has been called up to the Trinidad and Tobago senior national team ahead of their upcoming FIFA Series fixtures in Uzbekistan.
The Soca Warriors are set to face Venezuela on Friday, 27th March (10:00 GMT) before taking on Gabon on Monday, 30th March (11:00 BST) with both matches taking place in Tashkent.
The fixtures form part of Trinidad and Tobago’s ongoing preparations ahead of a busy international schedule in 2026, including the Concacaf Nations League in September.
Cardines returns to the squad after missing the November World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica and Bermuda through injury.
The 19-year-old has already earned nine senior caps for his country since making his debut against Jamaica in the Unity Cup in May 2025, a tournament held in London.
He was subsequently named in Trinidad and Tobago’s squads for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June, starting against Costa Rica, before gaining further experience at the Concacaf Gold Cup later that summer, where he featured against the United States, Haiti and Saudi Arabia.
Most recently, he played the full 90 minutes in all four of Trinidad and Tobago’s fixtures across the September and October international windows, further establishing himself as part of the senior set-up.
Keep track of how our Academy players get on this international window below!
All times are UK.
England Under-17s – Lucca Benetton & Joel Drakes-Thomas
- Wednesday, 25th March (14:00 GMT): England v Faroe Islands
- Saturday, 28th March (14:00 GMT): Israel v England
- Tuesday, 31st March (14:00 BST): Estonia v England
England Under-18s – Dean Benamar & Benji Casey
- Wednesday, 25th March (11:00 GMT): England v Bulgaria
- Saturday, 28th March (11:00 GMT): England v Spain
- Tuesday, 31st March (13:45 BST): Croatia v Spain
Canada - Owen Goodman
- Saturday, March 28th (17:00 GMT): Canada v Iceland
- Wednesday, 1st April (00:30 BST): Canada v Tunisia
Trinidad and Tobago – Rio Cardines
- Friday, 27th March (10:00 GMT): Venezuela v Trinidad and Tobago
- Monday, 30th March (11:00 BST): Gabon v Trinidad and Tobago