Palace Under‑21s wing‑back Rio Cardines featured for 83 minutes as Trinidad and Tobago opened the series with a 4–1 defeat to Venezuela on Friday (27th March), helping his side remain competitive against opponents ranked 47 places higher in the FIFA standings.

Despite the scoreline, the wing-back delivered an encouraging performance during a strong opening hour, with the Soca Warriors taking the lead before Venezuela turned the contest around.

In their second fixture, Cardines was directly involved in both goals in a thrilling 2–2 draw with Gabon on Monday (30th March).

He registered his first assist from an inswinging corner, allowing Levi García to level early in the second half, before providing his second from a free-kick, which García finished first time to complete both his brace and Cardines’ assist double.

The draw saw Trinidad and Tobago take Gabon to a penalty shootout, where their opponents edged a 3–2 victory to bring the tournament to a close.

Cardines stepped up during the shootout, showing confidence and character, but was narrowly off target from 12 yards.