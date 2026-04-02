Palace U21s ‘keeper Owen Goodman was an unused substitute as Canada played out a weather-disrupted 0–0 draw with Tunisia in their latest international friendly.
The match in Toronto was delayed by over 90 minutes due to thunder, lightning and torrential rain, with conditions remaining challenging once play eventually got underway on a rain-soaked surface.
Despite creating several opportunities, Canada were unable to find a breakthrough against the North African side, as they concluded their March international camp with a goalless draw.
It marks a second consecutive game as an unused substitute for Goodman during the current international window, as the 22-year-old continues to gain valuable experience within the senior national team set-up.
The camp also brought clarity on Canada’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opponents, with Bosnia and Herzegovina securing the final place in Group B following a dramatic play-off victory over Italy.
Canada will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening match of the tournament in Toronto on 12th June, as the co-hosts begin their World Cup campaign on home soil.
Goodman, currently gaining senior experience out on loan this season, will be hoping his continued involvement in international camps can strengthen his chances of being included in Canada’s squad for the tournament next summer.