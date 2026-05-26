Owen Goodman – Canada senior national team
Palace Under-21s ‘keeper Owen Goodman has been called up to the Canada senior national team training camp in Charlotte ahead of the announcement of their FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.
The 22-year-old arrives into camp following another important season of senior development, having spent the campaign on loan in League One with Huddersfield Town and Barnsley.
Goodman began the season with Huddersfield, making 12 appearances and keeping four clean sheets, before joining Barnsley in January for the remainder of the campaign.
The Palace Academy graduate quickly established himself as first-choice 'keeper at Oakwell, starting 22 of the 25 matches he was eligible for and recording five clean sheets as Barnsley secured a comfortable 15th-place finish, ending the season 10 points clear of the relegation zone.
His latest call-up continues a strong upward trajectory following last season’s promotion-winning campaign with AFC Wimbledon in League Two.
The Canada camp began on Monday (25th May), with head coach Jesse Marsch set to announce the nation’s official FIFA World Cup 2026 squad on Friday, 29th May.
Canada will then play pre-tournament send-off fixtures against Uzbekistan on Monday, 1st June in Edmonton and the Republic of Ireland on Friday, 5th June in Montréal.
Drawn into Group B at the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw last December, Canada are set to face Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland in the tournament’s group stage.