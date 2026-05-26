Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Ghana senior national team

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made his long-awaited senior debut for Ghana during their international friendly against Mexico in Puebla on Saturday, featuring from the start for the Black Stars in a 2–0 defeat.

The winger was handed a starting role as Ghana continued preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking another important milestone in Rak-Sakyi’s development after switching international allegiance from England.

The 23-year-old came close to announcing himself in spectacular fashion shortly after half-time, crashing a powerful effort against the crossbar as Ghana searched for a route back into the contest. He was later replaced on 66 minutes by Razak Simpson.

Rak-Sakyi’s first senior international call-up followed a productive second half of the season on loan at Stoke City, where he made 15 appearances after arriving in January and scored against Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Selected by head coach Carlos Queiroz as part of Ghana’s preparations for this summer’s FIFA World Cup, Rak-Sakyi is competing for a place in the final tournament squad, which is due to be announced on Monday, 1st June.

Ghana have been drawn into Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.