Owen Goodman – Canada senior national team

Palace Under-21s ‘keeper Owen Goodman has been named in Canada’s senior men’s national team squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – the first World Cup call-up of his career.

The 22-year-old Academy graduate has spent the past week with Jesse Marsch’s squad at a pre-tournament training camp in Charlotte, continuing his involvement in Canada’s World Cup preparations after receiving his first senior international call-up during the November fixtures against Ecuador and Venezuela.

Goodman was also included in Canada’s March international window against Iceland and Tunisia and, while he is still awaiting his senior debut, his selection in the nation’s final 26-man World Cup squad represents another significant milestone in his rapid development.

Canada’s World Cup campaign begins against Bosnia & Herzovina on Friday, 12th June, before further Group B fixtures against Qatar and Switzerland.

Ahead of the tournament, Canada will face Uzbekistan in Edmonton on Sunday, 1st June, before taking on the Republic of Ireland in Montréal on Thursday, 5th June in their final pre-World Cup fixtures.

Goodman arrives at the tournament following another important season of senior development across League One.

The Palace Academy graduate began the 2025/26 campaign with Huddersfield Town, making 12 appearances and keeping four clean sheets, before joining Barnsley on loan for the remainder of the season in January.

He quickly established himself as first-choice ‘keeper at Oakwell, starting 22 of the 25 matches he was eligible for and recording five clean sheets as Barnsley finished 15th in League One.

His latest international recognition continues a strong upward trajectory following last season’s promotion-winning campaign with AFC Wimbledon, where he earned League Two Team of the Season honours and won the division’s Golden Glove award.

Huge congratulations, Owen!