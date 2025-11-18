From Owen Goodman’s first senior Canada call-up to further opportunities for Joél Drakes-Thomas, Charlie Walker-Smith, and Matteo Dashi – find out which young Eagles are on international duty below!

Palace U21s wing-back Joél Drakes-Thomas rounded off an impressive international camp with England Under-17s, contributing across all three fixtures during their trip to Dubai.

Drakes-Thomas made an immediate impact in England’s thrilling 5–2 comeback win over the USA on Thursday (13th November).

With the Young Lions trailing by two goals heading into the final half-hour, a remarkable fightback was sparked by strikes from Mathis Eboue, Kyran Thompson and Brian Madjo, before Eboue completed his hat-trick late on.

Introduced in the 79th minute, Drakes-Thomas crafted the fifth goal with a sharp run into the box and a well-placed teasing cross to the back post, where Eboue headed home to seal the turnaround.

The 17-year-old then played the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s (15th November) 1–1 draw with Côte d’Ivoire. England went ahead early in the second half through Calvin Diakite after Floyd Samba’s delivery caused problems in the penalty area, but their opponents found an equaliser with just over quarter of an hour remaining.

England closed out their trip with a 1–1 draw against Australia on Tuesday afternoon (18 November), with Drakes-Thomas making consecutive starts before being substituted in the latter stages. The Joeys opened the scoring through Max Court, but Jacob Howard’s firm header shortly after the restart ensured the Young Lions finished the camp unbeaten.

Drakes-Thomas’ involvement continues what has been a strong qualifying campaign for him, having started all three of England’s European Championship qualifiers last month.