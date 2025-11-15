From Owen Goodman’s first senior Canada call-up to further opportunities for Joél Drakes-Thomas, Charlie Walker-Smith, and Matteo Dashi – find out which young Eagles are on international duty below!

Palace U21s wing-back Joél Drakes-Thomas registered an assist as England Under-17s produced a stunning comeback to beat the USA 5–2 on Thursday afternoon (13th November).

The young Lions trailed 2–0 with half an hour remaining before mounting an impressive fightback. Goals from Mathis Eboue, Kyran Thompson, and Brian Madjo turned the game on its head, with Eboue completing his hat-trick late on.

Drakes-Thomas entered the action after 79 minutes, replacing Thompson, and made an immediate impact. The Palace wing-back twisted and turned his way into the box before standing up a cross to the back post, where Eboue headed home England’s fifth to complete the comeback.

Joél then started on Saturday (15th November) in a 1–1 draw with Côte d’Ivoire, playing the full 90 minutes.

Liam Bramley’s side went ahead around ten minutes into the second period through Calvin Diakite. Floyd Samba’s delivery fell to the defender at the back post to open the scoring. However, the Young Lions’ opponents equalised with 74 minutes played as it finished all square at JA Resorts.

England play their final game of 2025 against Australia on Tuesday 18 November (11.30am GMT kick-off).

Drakes-Thomas started all three games in England's European Championship qualifying campaign and has previously been capped three times at Under-16 level. He was first called up to the U17s in September but was forced to withdraw from the squad.

A regular for Palace’s U21s, he has impressed down the right flank with his pace and attacking threat.