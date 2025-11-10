From Owen Goodman’s first senior Canada call-up to further opportunities for Joél Drakes-Thomas, Charlie Walker-Smith, and Matteo Dashi – find out which young Eagles are on international duty below!

Owen Goodman has earned his first senior call-up to the Canada Men’s National Team for the upcoming November internationals against Ecuador and Venezuela.

Currently on loan at League One side Huddersfield Town, the 21-year-old previously represented Canada at youth level, making his debut for the U20 team in April 2022 in two friendly matches against Costa Rica.

Goodman’s call-up comes off the back of an outstanding 24/25 season, during which he played a key role on loan at AFC Wimbledon. Across 54 competitive appearances, he kept 25 clean sheets, including three consecutive shutouts in the play-off semi-finals against Notts County and the final against Walsall, helping the Dons secure promotion.

His performances earned him the League Two Golden Glove for most clean sheets and a place in the League Two Team of the Season. Of those 25 shutouts, 24 came in League Two, a tally that ranks joint-second for clean sheets in a single season since records began in 2006/07.

Canada open their November fixtures at home to Ecuador on Friday, 14th November at BMO Field in Toronto (12:30 GMT), before travelling to face Venezuela on Tuesday, 18th November at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This marks the final international window of 2025 ahead of the FIFA World Cup year, with Canada looking to finish strongly after recording six wins, four draws, and two losses. The team reached its highest-ever FIFA ranking of #26 in September following historic back-to-back victories over Romania and Wales.

Watch Owen tackle Canada’s wintry conditions on arrival below...