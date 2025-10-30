Black History Month should serve as a catalyst to inspire us all to keep learning, stand in solidarity against racism, and play an active role in creating a game and environment that is inclusive to everyone. That commitment is no different for the staff and players at the Palace Academy.

Recently, our Under-15 and Under-16 squads took part in the More Than a Game: Black Legacy in Football – an engaging, interactive workshop exploring the trailblazing Black pioneers who have shaped the sport we love today.

Led by Head of Safeguarding, Laura Baptiste, the session began with an ice-breaking quiz titled Who Am I? Players were challenged to identify football legends through clues about their achievements: “I broke racial barriers in English football,” read one – Cyrille Regis. “I was the first Black woman to manage an England national football team,” said another – Hope Powell.

The quiz quickly sparked debate and competition – but most importantly, curiosity. From there, the discussion turned reflective, as Laura encouraged the group to think about how football mirrors wider society and how each player’s background connects to the game’s evolving story.