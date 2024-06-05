Just 112 days separated Wharton making his Premier League debut and his first appearance for his country, as England beat Bosnia & Herzegovina comfortably in their penultimate warm-up fixture before the European Championships in Germany this summer.

Southgate has ensured each England debutant is presented with a special 'legacy cap' marking their international bow, as well as denoting where they come in the long list of England representatives - Wharton is No. 1282.

Former Palace captain Southgate reminded the players gathered of his roots with the Eagles as he presented Wharton his cap: "Always good to have a Crystal Palace man here!"